Retail rulebook: India needs a clear policy framework for growth

For specifically ecommerce, expected to grow from $90 billion-100 billion now to around $250 billion by 2030, a comprehensive and lucid policy should serve as a single reference point, so that the stakeholders don’t have to rush from one government department to another for clarifications and permissions of various kinds. Typically, an ecommerce company, especially if foreign-owned, needs to engage with eight to nine ministries or departments for different requirements. An ecommerce policy, which has been in the making for years, should be able to improve the ease of doing business. Policies for the retail sector, calculated at over $1 trillion as of last year and estimated to cross $2 trillion by 2030, have been politically sensitive for several decades, cutting across party lines. This has, in turn, led to layering the sector into multiple nomenclatures and guidelines — a model not seen in most other countries.