Engines of employment: Large cities create more opportunities

The first Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS)-based report on labour-market dynamics in million-plus cities offers a detailed comparison of selected labour-market indicators for 46 cities whose population, based on Census 2011, was above one million. The report, brought out by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, shows that million-plus cities performed better than overall urban India on several indicators, with a labour-force participation rate of 52.4 per cent, an unemployment rate of 4.9 per cent, and a higher share of regular wage or salaried jobs (58.5 per cent). Workers also earn more across all employment categories. The gains are pronounced particularly for women. Self-employed women in million-plus cities earn about 58 per cent more than overall urban India, while female casual labourers receive 18 per cent higher daily wages. The share of the youth aged 15-29 years who are not in employment, education, or training is lower at 22.2 per cent, compared with 25 per cent in urban India, reflecting relatively good access to education and employment opportunities.