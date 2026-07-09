Ankara's ambiguous outcomes: Trump overwhelms Nato's best intentions

The alliance last year had raised investment in core defence requirements by more than $139 billion. In Ankara, the alliance announced a further $50 billion in new procurement of a range of equipment from European and US manufacturers — such as early warning systems from Sweden’s Saab, surveillance aircraft from Northrop Grumman, a military-transport vehicle fleet from Airbus, and missile deals with Lockheed Martin. The alliance also pledged $70 billion in military equipment, assistance and training for Ukraine, a non-Nato member, in its war against Russia. For all that, only five Nato members are projected to meet the alliance’s goal, set at the Hague summit last year, of 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) on core defence, up from the previous goal of 2 per cent. These expenditures are mostly by countries vulnerable to Russian aggression — Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland and Greece. The Big Three — Germany, the United Kingdom, and France — will continue to spend slightly over the historic 2 per cent target. The US is estimated to be spending 3.17 per cent, and shares with Germany the largest proportion of Nato’s direct funding (roughly 14 per cent each).