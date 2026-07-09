Improving cash transfers: Time to construct a firm policy framework for DBT

Although the study is likely to attract interest from various stakeholders, the headline findings are not surprising directionally. Along with evidence from other parts of the world, it is expected that regular and predictable cash transfers will make beneficiaries better off. However, other dimensions of cash-transfer schemes also need adequate attention. What will be the future of such schemes, and can cash transfers be scaled up to achieve other public policy objectives? As the study notes, at the end of 2025-26, over 15 states had introduced some form of unconditional cash transfer for women. More states will likely follow this model. Estimated expenditure on such schemes is around ₹1.7 trillion, with about 120 million women benefiting. However, it is worth noting that these schemes are mostly additional expenditure for states, which may prove costly to finance over time. A study by PRS Legislative Research last year showed that half the states with such a scheme in 2025-26 were expected to run a revenue deficit. In other words, they are borrowing from the market to fund these transfers, which may become difficult to sustain. Besides, there are other cash transfer schemes.