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Kerala plans for a structural shift amid India's ageing challenge

Kerala's elderly welfare reforms highlight the economic impact of population ageing and offer a roadmap for states preparing for India's shrinking demographic dividend

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An ageing population raises dependency ratios, slows growth in the labour force, and weakens revenue buoyancy even as expenditure commitments rise.
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 9:44 PM IST
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Kerala’s decision to establish India’s first dedicated Department of Senior Citizens Welfare, alongside a Senior Citizens’ Commission, and the country’s first Elderly Budget, deserves attention because it recognises a structural economic reality. Population ageing is beginning to reshape labour markets, public finances, and growth prospects. Kerala is the first to confront what much of the country will eventually face. The numbers are stark. As the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) latest report on state finances noted, the share of Kerala’s population aged above 60 will rise from 16.5 per cent in 2021 to 22.8 per cent by 2036. Over the same period, its working-age population will shrink below 60 per cent, signalling an early end to the state’s demographic dividend. More than half of India’s states will enter the ageing category by 2036, with Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh close behind. The challenge, therefore, extends well beyond Kerala.
 
The consequences are not merely social. An ageing population raises dependency ratios, slows growth in the labour force, and weakens revenue buoyancy even as expenditure commitments rise. Spending on health care, pension, long-term care, and age-friendly infrastructure will inevitably increase, while a shrinking workforce constrains tax collection and economic dynamism. The RBI has noted that ageing states will gradually have to shift policy priorities from employment generation towards old-age support. It also notes that the demographic transition is beginning to influence debt dynamics and fiscal sustainability, as slower growth coincides with rising committed expenditure. Nonetheless, ageing should not be viewed solely through the lens of government finances. Longer life expectancy need not imply longer economic dependency. Healthy ageing can extend working lives, preserve productivity, and create entirely new industries around home health care, assisted living, rehabilitation, insurance, financial planning and age-friendly technologies. The International Monetary Fund estimates that while ageing could reduce India’s annual growth in gross domestic product by 70 basis points between 2025 and 2050, healthier ageing alone could offset much of this drag by adding as much as 60 basis points. Policies that encourage flexible retirement, lifelong learning, reskilling and higher female labour force participation will, therefore, become critical.
 
Kerala also offers a wider lesson. If India’s most socially advanced state, with relatively high educational attainment, better health outcomes, and stronger public health institutions, is already redesigning its governance architecture to cope with ageing, other states may find the transition even more demanding if they reach similar demographic stages before building capacity. Many parts of India still enjoy a young population, but that advantage will not last indefinitely. India’s demographic dividend is often described as its greatest economic opportunity. It is also a rapidly closing window. The working-age population will stop expanding faster than the overall population well before the country’s population begins to decline. This leaves India with barely about a couple of decades to translate its demographic advantage into sustained economic growth. The priority, therefore, is not merely creating jobs but building a skilled, healthy and productive workforce. Failure to do so risks leaving India old before it becomes rich, a far more difficult economic transition to manage.
   

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Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS OpinionKeralasenior citizensageing

First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 9:44 PM IST

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