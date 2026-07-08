Kerala plans for a structural shift amid India's ageing challenge

The consequences are not merely social. An ageing population raises dependency ratios, slows growth in the labour force, and weakens revenue buoyancy even as expenditure commitments rise. Spending on health care, pension, long-term care, and age-friendly infrastructure will inevitably increase, while a shrinking workforce constrains tax collection and economic dynamism. The RBI has noted that ageing states will gradually have to shift policy priorities from employment generation towards old-age support. It also notes that the demographic transition is beginning to influence debt dynamics and fiscal sustainability, as slower growth coincides with rising committed expenditure. Nonetheless, ageing should not be viewed solely through the lens of government finances. Longer life expectancy need not imply longer economic dependency. Healthy ageing can extend working lives, preserve productivity, and create entirely new industries around home health care, assisted living, rehabilitation, insurance, financial planning and age-friendly technologies. The International Monetary Fund estimates that while ageing could reduce India’s annual growth in gross domestic product by 70 basis points between 2025 and 2050, healthier ageing alone could offset much of this drag by adding as much as 60 basis points. Policies that encourage flexible retirement, lifelong learning, reskilling and higher female labour force participation will, therefore, become critical.