Many investors view the IT sector as a play on the US economy, as well as a generic hedge against a weaker rupee. Although the rupee has weakened substantially against the dollar in the past 12 months, IT stocks have registered slow growth alongside the gloomy guidance. The Nifty IT Index has underperformed, gaining 7.4 per cent in the past year, while the Nifty has increased over 22 per cent. Valuations for the IT Index have fallen slightly to a price-to-earnings ratio of around 24.9 from around 25.9 a year ago, as analysts have downgraded many players. Some analysts claim this is still a high discount, given macro headwinds in the global economy. Moreover, industry watchers are suggesting that global IT services are at an inflexion point. After decades of preferring to outsource IT-related functions and services, global majors across a wide swathe of industries are considering setting up their own in-house global capability centres (GCCs).

For several quarters, the information technology (IT) industry has been cautious, pointing to concerns about margin pressures, slow demand, and a high employee churn. Company after company provided similar careful guidance, and said clients were cutting discretionary IT expenditure, budgeting only for projects with an instant cost-cutting impact or immediately positive revenue implications. The news that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and insurer Transamerica have decided to terminate a $2 billion contract due to the challenging macro environment is a pointer that these worries were not unfounded. The deal in question, signed in 2018, involved TCS working with US-based Transamerica to enable the digitisation of over 10 million policies into a single integrated platform over a 10-year period. While TCS (which registered FY23 revenues of $27.9 billion) can survive the hit to revenues without much ado, this could certainly affect the already poor sentiment in the industry.