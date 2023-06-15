Rules of recovery

However, the most critical business aspect for lenders still remains lending standards. The asset quality in the banking system has improved significantly over the past few years and it would be important to preserve banking-sector stability. In this context, it is vital that banks constantly monitor loan accounts and report the true picture to all stakeholders. As Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das noted recently, the regulator has found innovative ways being used by banks to conceal stress. Banks are also said to be using new methods of ever-greening. Such practices tend to undermine the integrity and stability of the banking system as was witnessed over the last decade and must be avoided. Lenders must use all avenues made available to them for recovering as much as possible from non-performing accounts.

Lenders are reportedly seeking clarification on lending to accounts that are classified as wilful defaulters or fraud. This is to be expected and the regulator should be able to clarify all doubts. However, fears expressed by bank employee unions seem exaggerated. Banks make a large number of lending decisions on an ongoing basis and some of those may go wrong even in the best of circumstances. In the case of businesses, things could go south because of a variety of factors, including unexpected changes in the macroeconomic environment, affecting the repaying capacity of borrowers. Banks often restructure the terms of loans in such cases. They also have the option of recovering loans through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The compromise settlement framework is another option and may be useful in settling relatively small loans, for example. There could be some discomfort in dealing with accounts classified as wilful defaulters or fraud. It would thus be important to proceed with care and transparency. The framework gives a fair bit of flexibility.