Uneasy ceasefire: Mutual mistrust portends trouble for US-Iran talks

A truly durable peace will depend on whether the US chooses to restrain nuclear-armed Israel’s violence against settled people in pursuit of a “Greater Israel”. Indeed, if this war has underlined anything, it is a fundamental readjustment of the region’s security architecture, which is unlikely to benefit the US or Israel. Iran’s serial attacks on Israeli and US assets based in West Asian allies exposed holes in Washington’s security umbrella, undermining the value of the 2020 Abraham Accords. Regional leaders have understood that they can no longer rely, for their security, on the world’s sole superpower; they have been holding discussions among themselves on joint diplomatic efforts. Significantly, on April 8-9, the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia reportedly spoke on the phone to discuss regional stability, marking the first official contact since the war began. Whatever the outcome of the talks, West Asia is headed for a significant shift.