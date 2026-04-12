Call for a basic plan: Telcos must also offer non-data plans for users

It’s a valid ask because operators must cater to the entire user spectrum by offering options and choices so that telecom can serve as a critical engine for socioeconomic development and drive digital inclusion. Even as telecom tariff is under forbearance — that is telcos are free to determine tariffs based on market demand and competition — Trai as the regulator for the sector has the powers to check if tariffs are transparent and non-discriminatory. Since telecom is a necessity in today’s day and age, not just a commercial activity, operators must ensure that consumers, especially those in the low-income brackets, are not adversely affected. In that context, the latest Trai Draft Consumer Protection (13th Amendment) Regulation, 2026, is significant. This is a followup to a similar regulation issued in 2024. Following weak compliance and representations seeking “shorter-duration voice and SMS only” packs, Trai has now mandated that for every unique validity period offered under special tariff vouchers with voice, SMS, and data, the service provider shall also offer a corresponding special tariff voucher exclusively for voice and SMS at a lower price.