Welfare politics and procedural issues pose risks to fiscal discipline

In the olden days, the word of the supreme ruler was law, and they could order disbursal of funds to whoever, for whatever, and whenever they liked. This is not so any longer for chief ministers, and even prime ministers, in rule-bound democracies. Now, their powers are circumscribed by the Constitution. Discretionary powers are limited to the contingency fund established in the nature of an imprest to meet unforeseen expenditure. The legislature has to authorise even such expenditure post-facto under Articles 205 or 206. Some states, for example West Bengal, use the contingency fund sparingly — the last transfer to this fund was in 2021-22 to the tune of ₹180 crore.