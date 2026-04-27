Women's workplace safety in India struggles with culture, weak enforcement

The recent allegations of harassment and pressure linked to religious conversion emerging from a large information-technology (IT) company are deeply unsettling. What began as a single complaint has expanded into multiple first information reports, arrests, and a widening investigation that points to not just individual misconduct but systemic failure. Several victims allege that complaints were raised internally but were ignored even as the company maintains that no formal complaints were recorded under the relevant rules. This contradiction captures the central dilemma of workplace safety in India: The gap between formal systems and lived experience. Other than disproportionate caregiving responsibilities and pay disparities, inadequate workplace safety also contributes to a gender gap in employment. In fact, a workforce gender gap begins early with women holding just one in three entry-level private-sector roles and only a quarter of managerial positions in India.