With Cook's exit, AI will be biggest challenge for new Apple CEO Ternus

Most of the world’s digital giants focus on either hardware, as in the case of Nvidia, or software, and social media. All of them are trying to exploit AI and leverage it to create new offers, and open new revenue streams. Apple is unusual in that it offers products that seamlessly integrate hardware and software to build user-friendly, top-tier experiences for the user. Moreover, the iPhone user can transfer work flows to the Mac and store everything securely on the iCloud. Apple could reasonably be described as a consumer-electronics giant rather than a digital player. But there have been murmurs for the past two years that Apple has fallen behind in terms of inducting AI and packaging it in ways that make it user-friendly. Siri (virtual assistant) appears to be less innovative and less AI-enabled than its android rivals, and Apple Intelligence has not been adopted with the same enthusiasm as Grok, Claude, and ChatGPT. When it comes to AI, Apple is not the leader, and falling behind in this new race could lead to a sharp erosion of market share. It is up to Mr Ternus to ensure that does not happen.