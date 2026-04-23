With Cook's exit, AI will be biggest challenge for new Apple CEO Ternus

As a hardcore engineer who has been a key player in developing Apple chips and ensuring every Apple device “talks” to everything else, Mr Ternus seems to be well placed to understand and induct the new technologies. But the time to market is critically short. It may take too long to develop AI skills and in-house capacity that go beyond what Apple Intelligence currently has. To stay relevant, Apple must offer an experience that is comparable to what’s available off the shelf. And ideally, Apple has to go beyond that. It is likely, therefore, that Mr Ternus will also have to build new alliances. Apple has reportedly been talking to OpenAI, for instance. It has also been rumoured that Apple may be looking to acquire Perplexity. That would be a mega billion deal but Apple could easily afford it. Acquisition could be the way to go, whether it’s Perplexity or other players in critical AI-related domains. As an engineer who has usually been a backroom boy rather than fronting negotiations, Mr Ternus may have to quickly acquire new skills in the art of the deal. This might perhaps be the biggest challenge he faces on the personal front as he takes charge.