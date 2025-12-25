Securities Markets Code is a welcome step for simpler market regulation

The newly introduced Securities Markets Code, 2025 (SMC 2025), will replace three laws in an act of consolidation and simplification. The Code has been referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance for scrutiny. The three Acts in question are the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956; the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Act, 1992; and the Depositories Act, 1996. These deal with securities and operations of exchanges, holding and transferring securities in dematerialised or electronic form, and establish Sebi as regulator and the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).

While the Code retains most of the existing provisions, there are additions and changes that warrant mention here — the composition of Sebi and its powers, for instance. The board of Sebi has nine members, which will go up to 15. The provision to have up to six independent, part-time members is expected to bring in an external perspective and expertise. The SMC proposes to expand clauses defining conflict of interest for Sebi members to include all members with direct or indirect interests, including the interests of their family members. It gives the central government the powers to remove a member whose interests may harm Sebi’s functions. The Code restricts the appointment of investigating or adjudicating officers to individuals who are whole-time members (including the chairperson) or Sebi officers, unlike the current situation in which any person may be appointed for such tasks. However, an adjudicator must not have been involved in prior investigation.