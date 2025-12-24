India cannot fix its education brain drain without globalising at home

The report of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog on the internationalisation of higher education comes at a critical moment when patterns in global education are shifting, with traditional host countries, such as the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and Australia, tightening visa norms and increasing costs for foreign students. This has opened up a unique window for India to position itself as a preferred destination for higher education and research. The report highlights a striking imbalance in student mobility: For every one international student studying in India, 19 Indian students went abroad as of 2022. While India hosted just around 47,000 foreign students in 2022, over 1.3 million Indian students were enrolled overseas last year. The financial cost of this imbalance is significant: Outward remittances for education rose from $0.16 billion in 2013-14 to nearly $3.4 billion in 2023-24. These figures reflect not just a funding gap but a broader brain drain, with too many ambitious Indian students choosing opportunities abroad rather than at home. The report warns that if left unchecked, this trend will undermine India’s competitive edge in a knowledge-driven global economy. This policy push also comes alongside the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, introduced recently to overhaul the regulatory framework for higher education. The Bill empowers a new Standards Council (Manak Parishad) to build non-binding regulatory frameworks that support internationalisation efforts.