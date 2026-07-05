Ms Takaichi, who was elected with a strongly nationalist mandate, will have been predisposed to understand India’s position on security issues, and to work effectively with Mr Modi in particular. She is, after all, the protégé of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who made no secret of his notion that Japan should bet strongly on India’s rise as supporting its own hopes for a “free and open Indo-Pacific” in which the rules based order and freedom of navigation were preserved. It is a more chaotic international landscape than the one in which Mr Abe first conceptualised the Indo-Pacific, in a speech to the Indian Parliament almost two decades ago. But this increased uncertainty, as Mr Modi himself underlined, only makes the Indo-Japan partnership more valuable as a force for stability and growth in the region. It is vital that the government work effectively to operationalise the various agreements that emerged from this summit, and support the private-sector partnerships that were also signed during Ms Takaichi’s visit.