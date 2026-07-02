Improving incentives: Delhi's new EV policy needed more efficiency

The plan is being seen as a blueprint for other states. By offering subsidies, the state government has sought to balance the coercive nature of the policy in enforcing the shift from vehicles running on internal combustion engines (ICEs) to EVs. However, instead of forcing the shift and stopping the registration of ICE vehicles, which could create problems for many, the government should have incentivised EVs to bridge the difference in costs and let consumers decide. In terms of operational issues, it will be important to ensure that citizens, especially two-wheeler owners, are not made to run from pillar to post to access incentives. Further, it will be a challenge to establish the required public charging stations. These are vital for two-wheeler owners since passenger-car owners, who are relatively affluent, can afford private facilities. The policy mandates the installation of 30,000 charging points by March 31, 2030. Considering the city has about 2,000 operational charging stations, this target could be a tough ask. Battery-swapping stations, too, will need exponential expansion from the current 232.