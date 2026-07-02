Improving incentives: Delhi's new EV policy needed more efficiency

Delhi’s updated electric-vehicle (EV2) policy, effective July 1, is an exercise in good intention marred by impractical policy design. The policy rightly seeks to stay ahead of the curve of winter pollution, which creates a public-health crisis each year, an objective that is also visible in planned restrictions on vehicle movements during peak pollution months. The target is to achieve 30 per cent electrification of the state’s total vehicle fleet by 2030 (under EV1, the state achieved 15 per cent EV penetration). To this end, only EV three-wheelers and light commercial vehicles will be registered in the state from January 1, 2027; from April 1, 2028, only electric two-wheelers will be registered. School buses will have to convert at least 10 per cent of their fleet to EVs within two years of the notification and 30 per cent by 2030. To incentivise this conversion, the state is offering 100 per cent waiver on road tax and registration fees — though for passenger cars this will be valid only for vehicles priced up to ₹30 lakh. Two- and three-wheelers and light commercial vehicles will receive purchase subsidies for three years, and there are scrapping incentives for vehicles below Bharat IV emission norms.