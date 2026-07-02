Fallen on hard times: AI pressure is mounting on the Indian IT industry

The past few months have been bearish for the Indian stock market in general and for the information-technology (IT) industry in particular. In the first half of 2026, while the benchmark BSE Sensex lost about 10 per cent, the IT index declined over 30 per cent, underperforming the market considerably. The downtrend had started before the crisis in West Asia, which raised geopolitical risks and intensified bearish sentiment. There are several reasons for the slump in the IT sector, which has been a growth driver and employment creator for many years. The Indian IT services industry is facing several issues. Only one of them is the macroeconomic uncertainty stemming from geopolitical tensions, which has led to increased caution over discretionary spending on the part of clients, according to some large IT firms.