Emerging challenges: India needs to do more to attract stable capital flows

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra rightly noted in the foreword that, in the current environment, preserving financial stability and building systemic resilience had become more important than ever. The crisis threatened to substantially increase the current-account deficit (CAD) at a time when India is facing difficulties in attracting foreign capital for a variety of reasons. As the FSR noted, while the CAD remained at manageable levels in 2025-26, the overall balance of payments (BoP) remained in deficit for the second year in a row. With higher oil prices, there was a strong possibility that the current year would have ended similarly, though how the external account evolves remains to be seen in the coming quarters. Recent measures by both the RBI and the government are expected to improve capital flows, though mostly in the form of debt. The issue worth debating in this context is why the BoP has been in deficit over the past two years. Have global financial conditions changed fundamentally?