Emerging challenges: India needs to do more to attract stable capital flows

In managing the external account, a few things need to be carefully watched. Given the inflation conditions, it is likely that interest rates in advanced economies will remain at a relatively high level. Financial markets, for instance, are bracing themselves for at least one rate increase this year by the US Federal Reserve. This will tighten global financial conditions. Further, higher global debt is affecting bond markets and capital flows. As the FSR has also highlighted, some of the large countries, including the US, have shortened the average maturity of debt issuances because of rising term premiums. Sustained large refinancing requirements would influence yields and capital flows. Besides, global risk capital is moving to the US. The data shows that gross foreign holdings of US stocks increased to $21 trillion in March 2026 , as against about $7.5 trillion in 2020. The alarm bells are growing louder on the risks posed by artificial intelligence-related investment and the level of concentration in such investment.