Sustained uncertainty: RBI's MPC is unlikely to change the policy rate

However, at this stage the MPC is unlikely to react to the possibility of the below normal monsoon and its impact. Given the broader economic backdrop, therefore, it makes sense for the MPC to leave the policy rate unchanged. Financial markets, however, will focus on the RBI’s commentary on both inflation and broader macroeconomic conditions. It is worth noting that the impact of higher prices of crude oil and global turmoil on India has been reflected not in inflation numbers, owing to the limited pass-through, but in the foreign-exchange market. After the June MPC meeting, the RBI announced various measures to attract foreign flows. About $41 billion has been mobilised thus far under the concessional mechanisms announced in June. Given the window is open for about another two months, the markets will want to know what the RBI’s broad expectations are in this context.