Lowering entry barriers

The recent recommendation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on rationalisation of entry fee and bank guarantees has opened up the duopoly debate once again. The 90-page report seeks to encourage competition through substantial reduction in entry fee for telecom service providers. This is in response to a reference made by the Department of Telecommunications last year. The Trai paper covers several categories, including unified licence access service, internet service providers, satellite broadband services, machine-to-machine entities and virtual network operators. For entry-fee rationalisation, the most important and the biggest category is the access service, which will imply new telcos that could compete with the likes of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea. As an idea, it appears constructive — a lower entry fee is meant to cut down on entry barriers for new entities. Such a move would also prevent a duopoly-like situation — something that the telecom industry has been staring at for some years now.

Despite the soundness of the Trai recommendation to cut entry fee, there is a question mark on whether the telecom industry will be conducive for newcomers at this juncture. Until over a decade ago, India had the highest number of telecom operators in the world and foreign investors found the sector extremely attractive. However, after the 2G spectrum allocation controversy, the Supreme Court in 2012 cancelled 122 telecom licences in one go and many others fell by the wayside. That left the industry in the hands of a few incumbents until Reliance Jio entered the fray in December 2015 and disrupted the market with low tariffs. As for other new entities, the Adani group sprang a surprise during the last round of spectrum auction by participating in the bidding process and acquiring airwaves.