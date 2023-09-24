Telling behaviour

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri managed to mar what would have been rare multi-party unity in Parliament with the passage of the Bill for women’s reservation, by addressing a Muslim MP in Islamophobic language of the type typically reserved for uncouth street-level brawls. Though his remarks were expunged, the MP has received little more than a metaphorical slap on the wrist in the form of a lukewarm “warning” from Speaker Om Birla and a show cause notice from his party. Defence Minister and House Deputy Leader Rajnath Singh immediately apologised for Mr Bidhuri’s unparliamentary language, though the MP himself is yet to do so. These can be seen as perfunctory, politically correct responses since the comments come as an embarrassment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is actively campaigning for Pasmanda Muslim votes in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

It is unclear whether the party will take stronger action against the MP. Several Opposition MPs noted that members had been summarily suspended for lesser offences. It says much for the understanding of etiquette among the ruling party’s rank and file that Mr Bidhuri found support from a fellow BJP MP who wrote to the Speaker, openly defending Mr Bidhuri’s language as an expression of “patriotism” because he was defending an objectionable remark against the Prime Minister by the Muslim MP, an allegation the latter has denied. Even if this were the case, such touching gallantry for his leader does not warrant responding in kind. Mr Bidhuri is not a newcomer to politics. As three-term MLA, two-term MP and current chairman of the standing committee of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural gas, he must be aware of acceptable standards of parliamentary decorum. That he considered it appropriate to deploy such crass language on record in Parliament is a pointer to the wilful coarsening of the political debate both inside and outside Parliament over the past decade.