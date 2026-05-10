The next IT state: New govt can make West Bengal an upscale tech hub

Despite the BJP’s business-friendly image, the new administration will likely struggle to draw in large manufacturing enterprises. This is mainly because the Centre’s Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013, which largely reflects West Bengal’s laws, has also made it near impossible to acquire the critical landmass needed for world-class manufacturing. The BJP’s attempts to overturn these provisions when it came to power in New Delhi in 2014 proved unsuccessful and the political climate is such that this is unlikely to change. A workable alternative presents itself in the shape of information technology (IT), for which the state, with its high literacy levels and relatively good quality of life, is in a strong position to sustain. IT does not require mega-land investment. Ms Banerjee understood this and had started the process of attracting IT investment. Her initiative of setting up a 200-acre Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub provides a useful building block for the new administration to build on. Most of the marquee Indian names plus global data centres have invested here. The exponential growth of Gurugram as a dynamic IT hub, which enhanced the fortunes of agrarian Haryana, offers an example of the direct and indirect employment potential of IT investment. West Bengal can make a similar transformation.