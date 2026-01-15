China's record trade surplus ensures global turmoil will continue

China’s growth model ran out of steam some years ago. It is designed around state-directed investment and exports and financed by financial repression, in which households and workers save more than they need to and are forced by the state-controlled financial system to pass on the excess to the government. This investment-heavy and consumption-poor model necessitates a surplus of savings — which in macroeconomic terms almost guarantees a giant trade surplus. Beijing has had ample opportunities to address this, but it would require genuine political and economic reforms at home. Local governments and large state institutions would lose power when they no longer have excess savings to draw on. The private sector would grow in power, and the communist party’s subjects would have more economic agency as householders and workers. They might even come to think of themselves as controllers of their own destiny rather than as recipients of the benefits of a state-run model. This would hardly be in the interests of the people who run the system. And thus it has repeatedly responded to successive crises through stimulus without rebalancing — pushing capital back into the creaking pipelines that once shored up its growth.