China's record trade surplus ensures global turmoil will continue

Official statisticians in China have announced that the export superpower’s trade surplus hit a record $1.2 trillion in 2025. This is in spite of several headwinds, including domestic weaknesses, faltering global growth, and, of course, the new administration in the United States (US) clearly targeting Chinese exports. Most of the time, this might be seen as a sign of resilience on the part of an economy. But this is not one of those times. It is in fact an indicator of weakness at the top of the leadership in Beijing — an unwillingness or inability to restructure the country’s economy in a manner that would provide long-term stability, resilience, and growth for both themselves and the world.
As a consequence, China is stuck on a treadmill. It must keep running and growing exports ever faster in order to squeeze out ever smaller amounts of growth. The consequences for international politics and for global development of this failure to reform have been severe. Populist politics has arisen in the US and elsewhere in the West as one consequence of it, destabilising the global trading system. Meanwhile, the natural ladder of development — in which countries climb up the value chain and then leave space for those poorer than them to take over low-end manufacturing — has been broken. China continues to dominate across the entire gamut of factory output, instead of leaving some for its poorer competitors. Left to itself, Chinese capital would flow out of the country to create competitors for its own exports. But regulations do not permit that to happen. Meanwhile, its own domestic demand remains subdued, and its consumers are not allowed to spend what they earn on global goods — the natural form of rebalancing.