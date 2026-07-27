The retail sector — both online and offline — in India has faced multiplicity of rules for decades, and that issue should be addressed fast at a time when newer formats, such as quick commerce, are emerging as a driving force. A simpler retail policy with fewer categories and divisions will help ease of doing business in a real sense. In most parts of the world, inventory- or marketplace-based formats are a choice left to the industry. The current ecommerce guidelines framed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade permits FDI in business-to-business and marketplace formats only. FDI is not allowed in business-to-consumer and inventory-based ecommerce. In other words, foreign ecommerce players such as Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart are debarred from owning inventories and selling to consumers directly, unlike the home-grown brands. While protecting Indian retailers and kiranas (neighbourhood stores) may arguably be at the centre of differentiated rules, such a policy creates barriers in the way of a level playing field. Also, complex rules, with ecommerce companies having to engage with eight to nine ministries and departments for different purposes, is seen as a hurdle for investors.