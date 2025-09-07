Updated industrial classification will help capture new economy data

The proposed National Industrial Classification (NIC-2025) update will help improve the monitoring of the Indian economy. Industrial classification was first prepared in 1962, with updates in 1970, 1987, 1998, 2004, and 2008. It is a standardised numerical system developed by the National Statistics Office (NSO) to categorise activities across industries. NIC codes have been instrumental in calculating data on national accounts, statistical surveys, investment flows, and policy formulation. However, as the economy shifts toward digital services, green energy, and gig work, the old classification system could soon become outdated. The 2025 draft promises to correct this lag by explicitly recognising new-age sectors from OTT (over the top) platforms to electric-vehicle charging stations.

Why does this matter? Simply because if the codes don’t reflect reality, national accounts risk not capturing the full scale of economic activity. New industries may get under-represented, while old ones look more important than they actually are on the ground. This creates blind spots for policymakers, who may end up missing where jobs are being created and investment is flowing. For a country on its way to becoming the world’s third-largest economy, and is growing rapidly, accurate classification is essential. This also underlines the need for regular base revisions and frequent surveys of households and industries to keep a tab on changes. A base revision for some of the economic indicators is underway after a hiatus. Nevertheless, the classification exercise is not without its challenges. Continuity with the past remains crucial. Researchers rely on long-term time series to discern structural shifts in the economy. A sudden break in coding conventions could blur these trends and reduce the comparability of India’s data with its own history. To avoid this, the NSO would do well to provide clear “concordance tables”, which could show how old codes match with new ones in formats that researchers can easily use.