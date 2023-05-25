Best of BS Opinion: Supporting growth, dealing with debt stock, and more

The FY23 results of 37 listed commercial banks indicate that they have in aggregate managed the remarkable feat of improving the quality of their balance sheets, while expanding credit disbursement and generating much higher profits in a financial year that saw sharp interest rate hikes. As our lead editorial notes, this means the financial sector is well placed to support further economic expansion. Read here
In other views:
Currently the UK is harbouring high-profile Indians who have allegedly committed financial fraud in India, notes Jaimini Bhagwati. Read here
Rajesh Kumar talks about the issue of higher public debt in India and across the world. Read here
Quote of the day
“When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.”