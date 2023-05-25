Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Supporting growth, dealing with debt stock, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Supporting growth, dealing with debt stock, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
Best of BS Opinion: Supporting growth, dealing with debt stock, and more

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 8:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The FY23 results of 37 listed commercial banks indicate that they have in aggregate managed the remarkable feat of improving the quality of their balance sheets, while expanding credit disbursement and generating much higher profits in a financial year that saw sharp interest rate hikes. As our lead editorial notes, this means the financial sector is well placed to support further economic expansion. Read here
In other views:

Currently the UK is harbouring high-profile Indians who have allegedly committed financial fraud in India, notes Jaimini Bhagwati. Read here
Rajesh Kumar talks about the issue of higher public debt in India and across the world. Read here

Quote of the day
 
“When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.”
 
A joint statement by 19 political parties  

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more

Best of BS Opinion: The unsung hero, spread of lumpy skin disease & more

Best of BS Opinion: Boon and bane of AI, burden of proof, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Consolidation demands, outreach at Hiroshima & more

Best of BS Opinion: A sustainable growth rate, mystery of 20% TCS, and more

Best of BS Opinion: The PLI question, questions about ONDC, and more

Topics :BS SpecialCurated ContentBS Opinion

First Published: May 25 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story