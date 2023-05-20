Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: A sustainable growth rate, mystery of 20% TCS, and more

Best of BS Opinion: A sustainable growth rate, mystery of 20% TCS, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
Premium
Best of BS Opinion: A sustainable growth rate, mystery of 20% TCS, and more

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 8:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The structural shift in the Indian economy from agriculture to services and manufacturing, the improvement in life expectancy and education plus the growing rate of investment and digitisation suggest that the potential for annual growth should have become at least 7 per cent—the threshold beyond which a country is assumed to have achieved rapid growth. But, as T N Ninan points out here, the International Monetary Fund’s chief economist has suggested that India’s potential for growth has reached near the limit of its capacity. Given the various constraints, including Covid,  some lowering of sights on the country’s sustainable rate of growth has to be accepted. But that makes the government’s job of raising the country’s capacity for generating growth and employment all the more critical.
In other views:

Devangshu Datta examines the illogic of the latest rule imposing 20 per cent TDS on credit card usage abroad, along with a ban on Indians keeping money for beyond six months in overseas bank accounts. Read it here
Atanu Biswas traces the evolution and influence of Sherlock Holmes, the world’s most famous literary detective, in modern entertainment culture. Read it here

Kumar Abishek explains how the power of the atom will be fuelling human-kind’s dream of becoming an extra-terrestrial species – first Lunar, then Martian, and so on. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“Wanted a team of 11, not a team of one’”
 
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on choosing the Karnataka CM

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more

Best of BS Opinion: The PLI question, questions about ONDC, and more

Best of BS Opinion: A subpar record, National Innovation System, and more

Praveen Sood's biggest challenge: Getting CBI public trust, endorsement

Best of BS Opinion: Curbing defence imports, safe farming, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Underwhelming performance, Pakistan's destiny and more

Topics :BS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: May 20 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story