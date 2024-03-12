Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: New-age trade deal, Stock market valuations, & more

The agreement that India and the EFTA, comprising Iceland, Switzerland, Norway and Liechtenstein, have signed is of interest for what it reveals about how free trade agreements (FTAs) are increasingly being designed.  Trade negotiations now include “behind-the-border” requirements, such as harmonised regulations that can make trade easier. India has innovated  by including a different kind of “behind-the-border” requirement. It has conditioned the lowering of tariffs on the mobilisation of large-scale investment by the EFTA countries. But the broader question must be how the benefits of trade with such small, high-income countries can be scaled up across the Indian economy. EFTA countries have companies that have cutting-edge technology but lack scale. India can provide scale – as long as it is seen as a reliable destination in terms of intellectual property protection. Joint research and development  will be in the interest of both geographies, the top edit points out. Read it here

Akash Prakash examines whether the current level of concentration of tech stocks in the US markets has the makings of a bubble. Read it here

Gurbachan Singh explains why regulatory interventions related to stock market valuations are not always undesirable. Read it here

The second edit says the Supreme Court rightly denies SBI an extension on revealing details of electoral bonds. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“Today, it is March 11. In the last 26 days, what is the extent of matching done by you? The affidavit is silent on this. We expect a degree of candour from the State Bank of India"
 

