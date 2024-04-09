Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Buybacks' importance, productive employment, more

Best of BS Opinion: Buybacks' importance, productive employment, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Return on capital and return on liquor policy are what we have today

Share buyback is a good way for companies to reward their shareholders, says Akash Prakash

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Gurbachan Singh lays bare the changes needed in the country’s liquor policy.

The first edit says employment figures often do not depict the extent of income required for sustainable living. The second edit sees no easy end to war in Gaza.


QUOTE
 
Our Entente Cordiale (signed in 1904 with Britain) remains as relevant as ever.
 
French President Emmanuel Macron, on the occasion of French and British soldiers marching together outside Buckingham Palace in a show of solidarity

Also Read

Bajaj Auto to consider share buyback in board meeting on January 8

Zydus Lifesciences announces share buyback of Rs 600 cr; to open on Feb 29

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Sensex gains 307 pts, Nifty holds 19,750; IT stocks dazzle, PSBs decline

Bajaj Auto's m-cap surpasses Rs 2 trillion-mark on Rs 4,000-crore buyback

Best of BS Opinion: Exciting world of data science, Poll promises & more

Best of BS Opinion: BJP has an ambitious target, Talking climate with kids

Best of BS Opinion: Out on wing, transformation of war, unique career, more

Best of BS Opinion: Road to Viksit Bharat, a requiem for WTO, more

Best of BS Opinion: Democracy, autocracy, or both? Against the flow & more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated ContentBuybacks

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story