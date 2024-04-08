Best of BS Opinion: Exciting world of data science, Poll promises & more

RBI leadership, along with the impact of data science and job creation. Reading for today
As the Reserve Bank celebrates its 90th birthday, Tamal Bandyopadhyay offers a peek into the lives and works of its governors over the past three decades.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ajit Balakrishnan says the divide between arts and science will go with the advent of data science.
Debashis Basu has thoughts on job creation.
The first edit says how the climate issue and food economy are managed can have a significant impact on monetary policy in the medium to long run. The second edit is of the view the Congress election agenda could have been more progressive.
QUOTEThe image (of deceased convict Mukhtar Ansari) shown is not the real image which he carried on the ground.Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh YadavWhile we have more to do, I believe that, over the past year, we have put our (US-China) bilateral relationship on more stable footing.US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen