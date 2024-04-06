Best of BS Opinion: BJP has an ambitious target, Talking climate with kids

According to most estimates, the European economy appears set to underperform in 2024. But appearances could be deceiving, says Kenneth Rogoff. Read it here
In other views:
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Devangshu Datta examines possible anti-incumbency in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Read it here
Mihir Sharma mulls the passing of the Technocrat Age. Read it here
Chintan Girish Modi discusses the importance of discussing climate change threats with children. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY‘The elephant has now gone out for a walk and appears to be returning to the forest’RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on inflation and unchanged policy rates