Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Transforming manufacturing, regulating regulators, more

Best of BS Opinion: Transforming manufacturing, regulating regulators, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Intending to formulate a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronics-component manufacturing, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, as reported by Business Standard, has asked various stakeholders to share information related to India’s disabilities against competing countries, buyers of components and sub-assemblies, and foreign and domestic firms planning to set up manufacturing plants in the country. In this context, our lead editorial notes that before including new sectors in the PLI scheme, the government would do well to study how the scheme has worked thus far. Read here

In other views

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Focus on health and education is key to catching up with peers in terms of not just size but also per capita income, writes economist Janak Raj.  Read here

Kanika Datta discusses how basic issues have once again become relevant in the context of the ongoing general elections. Read here


Quote
 
“For five years, he [Rahul Gandhi] was chanting – five businessmen, five businessmen. Then he started saying Ambani-Adani, Ambani-Adani. But ever since elections have been announced, he has stopped abusing Ambani-Adani.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Bihar's poverty problem, India-UK trade deal & more

Best of BS Opinion: Emerging resilience, occupation hazards & more

Best of BS Opinion: Dominance and vibrancy, Meaningful updates & more

Best of BS Opinion: Message for Beijing, market expectations & more

Best of BS Opinion: Changing saving habits, Cash for votes & more

Best of BS Opinion: Rising repatriation, Themeless election & more

Best of BS Opinion: Prioritise trade, Troubled spice route & more

Best of BS Opinion: Socially construct AI, encouraging investment, more

Best of BS Opinion: Tech's territorial ambitions, beauty and the best, more

Best of BS Opinion: Filling the submarine gap, diversifying portfolio, more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: May 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story