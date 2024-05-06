Best of BS Opinion: Socially construct AI, encouraging investment, more

The depths of Indian financial architecture and a proper understanding of AI --- reading for today

Foreign financial firms are leaving India but not those dealing in personal products. Debashis Basu says why

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Tamal Bandyopadhyay : From now on, this will be the architecture of Indian banking – mature small finance banks (SFBs) migrating to universal banks and new SFBs being ushered in through a turnstile gate.

Ajit Balakrishnan talks of putting artificial intelligence in the right perspective --- “socially constructing the right AI”.

QUOTE Transparency and simplicity, and I just don’t care much about clothes. I prefer (those to be) simple.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, when asked about his white T-shirt