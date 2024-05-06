Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Socially construct AI, encouraging investment, more

Best of BS Opinion: Socially construct AI, encouraging investment, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The depths of Indian financial architecture and a proper understanding of AI --- reading for today

Foreign financial firms are leaving India but not those dealing in personal products. Debashis Basu says why

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Tamal Bandyopadhyay: From now on, this will be the architecture of Indian banking – mature small finance banks (SFBs) migrating to universal banks and new SFBs being ushered in through a turnstile gate.

Ajit Balakrishnan talks of putting artificial intelligence in the right perspective --- “socially constructing the right AI”.


QUOTE
 
Transparency and simplicity, and I just don’t care much about clothes. I prefer (those to be) simple.
 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, when asked about his white T-shirt

Also Read

Small finance bank stocks are on an uptrend. Does the rally have more legs?

AU Small Finance Bank's advances rise 20% to Rs 67,624 cr in Q3FY24

AU Small Finance Bank stock rallies over 6% on universal banking hopes

Best of BS Opinion: Small demographic window, India-UK trade deal & more

Best of BS Opinion: Increasing populism, No appetite for food safety & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tech's territorial ambitions, beauty and the best, more

Best of BS Opinion: Filling the submarine gap, diversifying portfolio, more

Best of BS Opinion: A Chinese invasion of the auto landscape & more

Best of BS Opinion: Message from US campuses, post June 4 challenges, more

Best of BS Opinion: Behind Crotonville's demise, Building capacity & more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS SpecialBS OpinionCurated ContentSmall Finance Banks

First Published: May 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story