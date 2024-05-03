Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Filling the submarine gap, diversifying portfolio, more

Best of BS Opinion: Filling the submarine gap, diversifying portfolio, more

Uddalok Bhattacharya
May 03 2024
The potential of the seas -- military or civilian. Today’s reading

Ajai Shukla stresses the need to fill the gap in the country’s requirement of submarines.

Ajay Kumar sees merit in having an underwater Gati Shakti, which holds potential as a key economic catalyst.

The first edit highlights the usefulness of silver in industrial applications, though it is a less powerful hedge against inflation than gold is. The second edit says why curtailing plastic production is essential for the sake of a better environment.



QUOTE
 
For the country Modiji is good but your uncle is also not bad.
 
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

