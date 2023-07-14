Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: The big data debate, the policy inversion, and more

Best of BS Opinion: The big data debate, the policy inversion, and more

Rajesh Kumar

The quality of official data is once again being debated. In this context, our lead editorial notes that, fundamentally, there can at least be two kinds of problems with official data — availability and quality. While the quality of data is always worth debating, availability has become a bigger issue. Read here

Some economists believe that lack of confidence in debt sustainability in the US is the reason behind the rise in inflation. One of the major reasons that high sovereign debt ratios in the advanced economies were considered sustainable was low interest rates. The longer interest rates remain high, the greater the refinancing risk at higher interest rates and the risk of fiscal dominance that perpetuates higher inflation, writes Neelkanth Mishra. Read here

The EU's carbon border tax is not just discriminatory but founded on a flawed concept aimed to shift the burden of the carbon transition onto developing countries, writes Rathin Roy. Read here



“Urban planning reforms are making our cities attractive destinations for investments.”
 
Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep S Puri

