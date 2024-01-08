Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Attaining self-sufficiency, Growth adjustments & more

Best of BS Opinion: Attaining self-sufficiency, Growth adjustments & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Some 80,000 farmers, 14 per cent of Andhra Pradesh’s cultivators, are practising a form of organic farming that is turning conventional science on its head. Why are so many of the state’s farmers taking to natural farming and what will it take to make it even more popular? Sunita Narain visits some of these farms to understand this potentially significant risk-mitigating agricultural technique and why Indian agricultural scientists need to understand it better.  Read it here

The top edit cautions that the first advance estimate for national income may have surprised on the upside, but weak consumption demand remains a risk for the economy. Read it here

Ajay Shah assesses the implications of global asset pricing for investors and firms. Read it here

The second edit explains how the government’s intervention will boost the production of pulses. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
 "I look to the left and the wall on the side of the plane is gone. The first thing I thought was, I'm going to die”
 

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated ContentIndian agricultureIndia economyInvestors

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

