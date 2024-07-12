Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Banking sector continues to confound, targeting poverty

Best of BS Opinion: Banking sector continues to confound, targeting poverty

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

bank, NPA, banking
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Various estimates in recent years have indicated a significant decline in the level of poverty in India. The outcome would improve further if households falling into poverty were saved, notes our lead editorial. Read here

How Nato handles the new paradigm of the Ukraine conflict at a time of a critical leadership transition will be the toughest test of its unity and resilience yet, notes our second editorial. Read here

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In other views

Many have commented on the remarkable resilience the Indian economy has displayed in the post-Covid years in the face of lacklustre global growth. The banking sector’s stability is a key factor underpinning that resilience, writes T T Mohan Ram.  Read here

The failed economies exhibited the same “under the hood” characteristics that now mark the Indian economy. The successful ones did not, writes Rathin Roy. Read here

 
Quote
 
“The overall economic environment globally and in India is so uncertain to talk about interest rate cuts.”
 
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Banking sector continues to confound

Premium

Under the hood

Best of BS Opinion: Towards good and simple tax, strategic independence

Premium

Towards a good and simple tax

Premium

Equalising the playing field

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story