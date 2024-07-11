Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Towards good and simple tax, strategic independence

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

tax, GST, Indian economy
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to choose Moscow for his first bilateral visit in his third term did not go unnoticed in the diplomatic world. The move evoked reactions from the United States, which is hosting the North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies to mark the alliance’s 75th anniversary, and from Ukraine, which is fighting Russia to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that the visit was a reflection of Indian strategic autonomy and its historic engagement with Russia. Read here

Our second edit talks about employment conditions in labor-intensive sectors. Read here  

In other views

Despite making gains, next-generation reforms are required to expand and streamline the GST, writes economist M Govinda Rao. Read here

Kanika Datta talks about issues in increasing gender diversity in the workplace. Read here

 
Quote
 
“Our shared objective is to achieve a comprehensive, just and permanent peace in line with the UN Charter.”
 
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer
Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

