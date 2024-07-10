Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Enabling farmers, Focus back on raising revenue, more

Best of BS Opinion: Enabling farmers, Focus back on raising revenue, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

BS Opinion, Raisina hill, Budget 2024, Union Budget, Budget 2024-25, budget 2024 date and time, nirmala sitharaman budget 2024, budget 2024 date announcement live, budget 2024 date announcement, Union Budget 2024 Highlights, Union Budget 2024 Live Up
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare recently released a draft National Policy on Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), with the aim to consolidate existing FPOs and facilitate the formation and promotion of new ones. The idea must be welcomed because it will benefit about 25 million farmers in the country, notes our lead editorial.  Read here

The victory of a self-styled reformist and wild card candidate, Masoud Pezeshkian, in Iran’s runoff vote for the presidential elections has been greeted by mild hope but more scepticism around the world, notes our second editorial. Read here

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In other views

If no compromise is made on the much-needed rise in capital expenditure, the finance minister will have to focus more on steps towards raising more tax as well as non-tax revenues and outline a more ambitious disinvestment plan, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here

With a deluge of films and shows, timing their release right is proving to be a challenge for the industry, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Read here

Quote
 
“No solution is possible on the battlefield.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Russia 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Hope & scepticism in Iran

Premium

Media's window problem

Premium

Focus back on raising revenue

Premium

Enabling farmers

Best of BS Opinion: MNC selldowns, data analysis and GST policy, more

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story