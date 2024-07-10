Best of BS Opinion: Enabling farmers, Focus back on raising revenue, more

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare recently released a draft National Policy on Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), with the aim to consolidate existing FPOs and facilitate the formation and promotion of new ones. The idea must be welcomed because it will benefit about 25 million farmers in the country, notes our lead editorial. Read here
The victory of a self-styled reformist and wild card candidate, Masoud Pezeshkian, in Iran’s runoff vote for the presidential elections has been greeted by mild hope but more scepticism around the world, notes our second editorial. Read here
In other views
If no compromise is made on the much-needed rise in capital expenditure, the finance minister will have to focus more on steps towards raising more tax as well as non-tax revenues and outline a more ambitious disinvestment plan, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here
With a deluge of films and shows, timing their release right is proving to be a challenge for the industry, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Read here
Quote“No solution is possible on the battlefield.”Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Russia