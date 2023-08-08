Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Command and control, expanding powers and more

Best of BS Opinion: Command and control, expanding powers and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
Premium
Parliament (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week, proposes significant changes that will curtail the autonomy of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and reverse the government's policy of just five years ago. The new rules vest critical powers with the President of India such as control over the appointment of the Director and the chairperson of the board and to initiate inquiries in IIMs. In short, the government has given itself enormous powers to dictate how IIMs will be run, raising doubts about the ability of these premier institutes to adapt swiftly to a changing global management environment, says the top edit

In other views:

The second edit says the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, which was passed by voice vote in the Rajya Sabha last week, is almost as draconian as the law it replaces.



QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“It is the nature of this control-freak sarkar… whose approach is to control everything’
 
- Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

