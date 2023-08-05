Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Import curbs & Indian economy, Haryana politics & more

Best of BS Opinion: Import curbs & Indian economy, Haryana politics & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

On the government’s decision to license the imports of personal computers, laptops, and notebooks, T N Ninan in his column notes that the objectives are worthy (security and import substitution), but the road to the economic hell that India once was, was always paved with good intentions. He further talks about a number of such recent decisions. Read here

In other views:

Bharat needs many more apps like Animall. Apps that are rooted in the reality of an India that people in the metros neither relate to, nor even try to understand, writes Sandeep Goyal. Read here

In the context of recent developments in Haryana, Aditi Phadnis writes that the state is happy with the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government as the vote share increase in the last Assembly elections suggests. But the state doesn’t like the BJP MLAs and voted for fewer of them in 2019. Read here


Quote
 
“Truth always triumphs”
 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Legal protection, lessons from a load carrier & more

Best of BS Opinion: Optimal disclosure, risks beyond downgrade & more

Best of BS Opinion: Expansion worries, the case for status quo, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Demand drivers, lapse in Jan Vishwas Bill, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth moderation, incentivising fiscal prudence & more

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story