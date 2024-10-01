Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: The monsoon message, a war without end and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Since its inception, the RBI's monetary policy committee has confronted significant external challenges in managing inflation in India
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
With the monsoon season coming to an end, the country will most likely record “above normal” rainfall by September 30, despite the delayed emergence of La Nina. At the macroeconomic level, adequate rains will help spur economic growth and keep inflation under check. With retail food inflation ruling above 8 per cent for several months, higher kharif sowing, plus benign international prices, offer hope of easing inflationary pressures in the months ahead. But shifting rainfall patterns coupled with El Nino and La Nina cycles can pose problems. In this respect, climate-resilient agricultural practices, improvement of drainage systems, and flood and drought management can go a long way in mitigating the impact of erratic monsoons, the top edit points out. Read it here

In other views:  

The second edit says escalation of the West Asian war serves no country’s interests. Read it here

Janak Raj assesses the performance of the Monetary Policy Committee. Read it here

Prosenjit Datta outlines the economic consequences of sub-standard drugs. Read it here

‘In many ways, J D Vance more Trump than Trump’
 
Republican party operative
First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

