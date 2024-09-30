Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Telecom players must move on, mine over matter and more

Best of BS Opinion: Telecom players must move on, mine over matter and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Many people are fascinated by investing in real estate. The typical middle-class dream is to buy three houses: One to live in, one for a child, and one as an investment. Land enthusiasts say “the thing about investing in land is that they aren't maki
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The telecom industry is once again engaged with the Union government to seek relief on their dues related to adjusted gross revenues (AGR) after the Supreme Court recently dismissed a curative petition on the matter. Now telecom service providers would do well to move on and prepare for a robust future on their own, the top edit argues. Read it here

In other views:  

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Ajay Srivastava outlines a path to building India’s manufacturing and exports base. Read it here

Ajay Shah explains why the case for land investment is dubious. Read it here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay shows how microfinance growth is being led by lenders’ obsession to disburse loans rather than by demand. Read it here

The second edit says the government’s critical mineral policy needs to be more responsive to industry needs. Read it here

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Mr Mann has a lot to do, Pink bowls & yellow bottles

Best of BS Opinion: Assessing state integration under GST, policy evolution

Best of BS Opinion: Labour market signals, green businesses and more

Best of BS Opinion: Losing proposition, time for pvt investment is now

Best of BS Opinion: A shift down south, Advantage India and more


QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘You would think with 7 per cent growth, we would be creating a lot of jobs. But if you look at our manufacturing growth, it is more capital intensive’
 
Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

How to make in India for the world and attract large global companies

Premium

Resist real estate mania: Lessons from the Chinese property meltdown

Premium

Mine over matter: Critical mineral policy must address industry needs

Premium

Time to move on: Telcos should build business plans sans govt relief

Premium

Export-oriented units struggle, unhappy with new IGCRS e-process

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated ContentReal Estate

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story