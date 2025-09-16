Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Defence deals to GDP data, eruptions break the quiet

Best of BS Opinion: Defence deals to GDP data, eruptions break the quiet

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

stock market trend, market outlook, nifty outlook, nifty 500, stocks above 200-DMA, trading strategies, market strategy, sbi, reliance, hdfc bank, icici bank, paytm, sail
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 6:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Imagine a grand old library, its walls heavy with dust and discipline, where silence is guarded like a sacred text. Then, without warning, the air splits open and a streak of fire blazes across the ceiling, scattering sparks over the shelves. Shock gives way to awe, fear to fascination. For one suspended moment, the rules that bound the place dissolve, and the forbidden is suddenly the only truth. That clash between stillness and eruption captures the essence of today’s writeups, each one a firework piercing through an ordered silence. Let’s dive in. 
The Defence Procurement Manual 2025 is one such flare. Sixteen years after its predecessor, it jolts a Rs 1 trillion procurement system out of its hush, easing harsh penalties, stabilising orders, and opening doors to private innovation with IITs and IISc. By giving financial authorities power to cut red tape, it breaks the library’s silence of delay. Yet, our first editorial cautions, capital acquisitions remain opaque, leaving much of the library still in shadow. 
Meanwhile, the Comprehensive Modular Survey of Education under the 80th National Sample Survey sets off another crackling spark. It shows rural children tied largely to government schools, urban peers crowded in private ones, and both funnelling into an expanding coaching industry that swallows household budgets. Poor learning outcomes persist, with India still absent from global benchmarks like PISA, even as the coaching market races toward $8 billion, highlights our second editorial. This is a firework dazzling with growth but dangerous in its burn. 
In climate diplomacy, Nitin Desai’s column ahead of COP30 in Brazil lights a different flame. He calls for restoring fairness through per capita responsibility, proposing a benchmark of 3 tonnes of COâ‚‚ annually up to each country’s net-zero year. India and Brazil, both below the global average, could ignite cooperation long dimmed by disputes over total emissions. It is a carefully aimed firework, measured yet capable of rekindling trust. 
And in economics, Rajeswari Sengupta dissects India’s GDP numbers, questioning their credibility despite April-June growth of 7.8 per cent. Flaws in nominal data, outdated surveys, and skewed deflators, she argues, make growth look brighter than reality. Here, the firework risks being a trick of mirrors, brilliant in display, but hollow in light. 
Finally, Shreekant Sambrani’s review of [In]Complete Justice? The Supreme Court at 75, Critical Reflections edited by S Muralidhar reminds us that even the Supreme Court at 75 cannot remain untouched. Essays expose cracks in judicial appointments, misconduct, and missed constitutional moments. In this hushed temple of law, fireworks demand scrutiny, insisting that reverence must give way to illumination. 
Stay tuned!

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Ethanol blend welcome, but water security a key concern

Best of BS Opinion: Is the US still a reliable ally to its friends?

Best of BS Opinion: Global trade, youth revolts, and Kashmir's echo

Best of BS Opinion: India's workforce, fragile votes, and a hidden gem

Best of BS Opinion: India's moment of fragility, resilience and reinvention

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story