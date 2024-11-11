Best of BS Opinion: For a whiff of fresh air, Nuclear energy, more

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Caring for the planet, India’s future in nuclear power, and the perils of pushing loans. Today’s reading
 
On the eve of the climate meet in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunita Narain points out that work on climate should continue all through the year.
 
Also Ajay Shah and Akshay Jaitly on facilitating nuclear-power generation through private hands.
 
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The government’s focus has been on increasing credit flows to rural areas, but this strategy is not addressing the root causes of rural distress: Inadequate income generation, lack of sustainable employment, and unproductive borrowing.
 
Modi buried Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. For seven decades, Ambedkar’s Constitution was not in force there.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

