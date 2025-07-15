Best of BS Opinion: From Delhi's IBC fix to Bengal's industrial reset bid

It always starts with a few raindrops. A hesitant drizzle tapping gently on windowpanes, the scent of damp earth rushing through the air, the sky unsure whether to break open or pull back. You pause. Look up. And somehow, instinctively, you know: the season is changing. The first signs of transformation rarely arrive with fanfare. They slip into our routines, barely noticed, easily dismissed, yet carry the weight of larger shifts. Similarly, across India’s boardrooms, legislative halls, and corridors of power, we see such signs: tentative, scattered, but unmistakably signalling that something deeper is afoot. Let’s dive in.