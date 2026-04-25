Best of BS Opinion: India must pursue delimitation, devolution of powers

Today's BS Opinion wrap examines delimitation and federal balance, the BJP's Andhra Pradesh dilemma, shifts in Bengal politics, and Infosys's bet on sport-led branding

Voters gather at a polling station during polling in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Photo: PTI