Best of BS Opinion: Cautious optimism, sedition law review, and more

The onward march of artificial intelligence and how India features in the perception of big companies are what we have today
R Jagannathan: AI cannot be controlled by policy fiat. We need to adapt and prepare for the fallout.
Nivedita Mookerji examines the way India is being looked at through the earnings calls of Amazon, Walmart, and Apple.
The first edit warns against complacency about the robust economic data. The second edit says the law on sedition, which has a colonial legacy, should be read down.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
We would like to add our voice to that of Dr (EAS) Sarma (former Union secretary) and of many others who have expressed their concern about the many flaws in the clearances given (to the Great Nicobar Project) and the damage that the displacement will cause to the tribal groups.
A letter signed by 70 former civil servants, including former health secretaryK Sujatha Rao and former coal secretary Chandrashekar Balakrishnan, to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes