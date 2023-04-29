Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Not much of a dividend, a political negotiator & more

Best of BS Opinion: Not much of a dividend, a political negotiator & more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
Best of BS Opinion: Not much of a dividend, a political negotiator & more

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Though the UN’s prediction that India has become the world’s most populous nation for the first time may be off the mark, the fact is that China’s population has peaked while India’s continues to grow. But the much touted democratic dividend – of larger cohorts of young people in the working age group -- that is expected to accrue to India may well be overstated. T N Ninan explains why. Read it here
In other views:
 
Aditi Phadnis discusses the intricacies that go into political negotiation. Read it here
 
Sandeep Goyal mulls on the ethics of surrogate advertising for chewing tobacco during the IPL. Read it here
 
Debarghya Sanyal recalls Pixar’s epoch-defining debut. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘Hate speech as a serious offence that is capable of affecting the secular fabric of country, and states should register cases in such offences even if no complaint is filed’
 
Supreme Court

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Realistic assessment, healthy reduction, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Turning the clock back, plastic ban failure, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laboured movements, opening up space, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Behind the 'Russia tilt', favourable terms, and more

Topics :BS SpecialBS OpinionCurated Content

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story