Best of BS Opinion: Under construction, reclaiming water bodies, and more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Best of BS Opinion: Under construction, reclaiming water bodies, and more

Apr 30 2023
Perhaps carbon tax is not so bad for India. Is tiger conservation doing enough to improve the lives of the people who live close to the tigers? And a week in the life of a public sector bank executive. These are what we have today
Ajay Shah says carbon tax will become worldwide and India should embed itself in it.

Tiger conservation should bring benefits for people who live close to their habitat, says Sunita Narain
Tamal Bandyopadhyay recreates the diary of a general manager in a public sector bank. It gives an idea of how bank executives balance their work and life.

The first edit highlights the delays in project completion and asks if the government should commit itself to new projects at this stage. The second edit talks of the need for mass awareness in preserving water bodies.
QUOTE
 
For me, Mann ki Baat is not a programme, it’s a matter of faith, of worship or vrat.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann ki Baat
 
Wherever Congress governments are there, you see infighting among leaders.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally

First Published: May 01 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

